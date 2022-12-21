 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga City Council swears in new mayor and council members

Calistoga City Council

New Calistoga Mayor Donald Williams (center) and Councilmembers Scott Cooper (left) and Kevin Eisenberg are sworn into office Tuesday night.

 Screenshot via video stream

After being thanked for his long service, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning officially stepped down, handling the gavel to Donald Williams Tuesday night. Williams, who has served on the council for the past three years, was sworn into the position along with new Councilmembers Scott Cooper and Kevin Eisenberg.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

“I am leaving knowing that we are in a better place as a city today than we were when I started thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of many people over many years,” Canning, who served a decade in the post. “I certainly was not able to do this alone but was able to help champion the causes and actions necessary to put us on solid ground.”

Julia Garcia, a 20-year resident of Calistoga, praised his work. 

“It was amazing, you know, what you did (for) all of us, especially our community—our Hispanic community—you always make us feel stronger," she said. "So thank you very much for all you do and did for us.”

Williams edged out Councilmember Gary Kraus by 27 votes, whose term also ended Tuesday. Kraus served on the City Council for 16 years, was the city's fire chief for eight years, and helped reestablish the Calistoga Green Committee which advises the Council on the implementation of environmental and sustainable practices.

Williams has lived in Calistoga since 1974. His work experience includes running a flooring contracting business and teaching mathematics at Napa Valley College.

“First of all, I want to thank again our outgoing Councilmembers Chris Canning and Gary Kraus," Williams said at the meeting "They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, and they’ve done us a wonderful service for many years and we are very grateful for that.”

As his first official duty as mayor, Williams nominated Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, to continue in her position as vice mayor. 

“This council will represent you as well as we can. There are different ideas in the community, but the strength and beauty of this system is that, out of many perspectives, we can be one people,” Williams said.

If Calistoga residents vote to acquire the Napa County Fairgrounds in the March 7 special election, the newly formed council will be tasked with running it in the best interest of residents. 

Cooper is a Realtor and served on the Calistoga Planning Commission chair and Eisenberg is a former Calistoga teacher and principal.

Also at the meeting, Calistoga City Manager Laura Snideman noted that next week the city will be flushing water mains through the hydrants. While it is possible residents may notice a slight water discoloration, Snideman said the discoloration is not a health hazard.

The sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue were filled with spectators who enjoyed watching Calistoga's downtown Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.

You can reach Danielle Wilde at 707-256-2212 or dwilde@napanews.com.

