Calistoga City Council to begin prioritizing projects for coming year

In anticipation of the annual March budgetary study session, the Calistoga City Council will receive a report at its next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, regarding goals, objectives, and the status of priority projects for the coming year.

Staff will also present the council with a comprehensive 2020/2021 financial report, with $8.2 million in the General Fund balance compared to $7.1 million the previous year.

The budget planning report will outline staffs progress on implementing the council’s FY 2021/22 priorities and include suggestions for ways to create a more vigorous annual goal setting process and a structured implementation plan format to promote greater oversight, accountability, and success in accomplishing the council's priorities.

Staff will suggest that the City Council consider implementing strategic planning and a process that identifies both short- and long-term needs, wants and challenges and integrate these into the city’s annual budget so as to achieve its goal of fiscal sustainability.

During the annual budget review, staff provides an overview of accomplishments and future priority work activities, and identifies needs and challenges. At the conclusion of the study session council provides direction to staff on amendments to the priorities to be incorporated into the next fiscal year budget.