Calistoga City Council to consider ban on gas leaf blowers

On the recommendation of Calistoga's Green Committee, the City Council on Nov. 2 will consider new regulations governing the way leaf blowers may be used.

Over the summer, the newly reconstituted Green Committee researched leaf blower ordinances and worked with staff to draft an ordinance to regulate leaf blowers that is workable and tailored to meet the needs and expectations of Calistogans.

The proposed ban would take effect July 1, 2022. Amendments to the ordinance would apply to both commercial and residential operation of leaf blowers, and also place further limits on their use, including days of the week and time of day in which they may be operated. 

Several cities in Napa and Sonoma counties have recently enacted bans on non-electric powered leaf blowers. Staff would work with the Green Committee to develop a rebate, outreach, and education campaign. 

Staff anticipates the rebate program would be modeled closely on the program that has successfully been implemented in Yountville. A rebate of $150 would be available to each residential address with proof of the purchase of a battery-electric leaf blower. Similarly, a rebate of either $300 or $500 (depending on the number of accounts/properties serviced) would be available to licensed commercial leaf blower operators who provide proof of purchase of a commercial battery-electric leaf blower. Rebate funds would be made available on a first-come first-served basis.

The City itself is currently undertaking a project to convert all its gas-powered leaf blowing equipment to electric.

Recently, the state enacted a bill which will require the state to adopt regulations to ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers (and other lawn equipment) in 2024. 

