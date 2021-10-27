Calistoga City Council to consider ban on gas leaf blowers

On the recommendation of Calistoga's Green Committee, the City Council on Nov. 2 will consider new regulations governing the way leaf blowers may be used.

Over the summer, the newly reconstituted Green Committee researched leaf blower ordinances and worked with staff to draft an ordinance to regulate leaf blowers that is workable and tailored to meet the needs and expectations of Calistogans.

The proposed ban would take effect July 1, 2022. Amendments to the ordinance would apply to both commercial and residential operation of leaf blowers, and also place further limits on their use, including days of the week and time of day in which they may be operated.

Several cities in Napa and Sonoma counties have recently enacted bans on non-electric powered leaf blowers. Staff would work with the Green Committee to develop a rebate, outreach, and education campaign.