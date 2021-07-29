Calistoga City Council to consider selling unused water allotment to Napa

As a result of a complicated set of water agreements between the state and the Cities of American Canyon, Napa, and Calistoga, Calistoga can both loan and sell its surplus of water this year to Napa, and the City Council will consider doing so at its next meeting Aug. 3.
This surplus water is water that Napa will be required to pay Calistoga $148,000 for, and will also be required to give Calistoga back whenever the city asks. This is also water that if Calistoga doesn’t use this year, and the City projects it won’t, it loses it.
It is a seemingly contradictory move since the City of Calistoga issued mandatory conservation regulations in June, and Kimball Reservoir is down about 40%. City officials agree it’s a complicated situation, but Calistoga will not be losing or giving away any water, and “it will put Calistoga in a much stronger position to manage subsequent years of drought,” the staff report states.
The agreement is really a two-step process in which Calistoga would not only receive $148,000 from Napa for the water, but Napa would also be required to return the "loaned water" whenever Calistoga asked as well.
In 2013, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District on behalf of the three participating State Water Project subcontractors, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Napa, entered into an agreement. As a result, additional water is available known as "Advanced Table A Water" making more water available in years when carryover water has been consumed amongst all three subcontractors.
So if Calistoga loans this water to Napa, instead of not using it, more water will be made available through this agreement for all three cities in the future.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.