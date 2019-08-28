The Calistoga City Council will consider several alternatives for an emergency notification system, and budget adjustments for the system at the next regularly scheduled meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Community Center at 1307 Washington St.
In January 2018, the city and Napa County OES began identifying possible audible warning systems. The initial recommended configuration was for two sirens on 45-foot-tall poles.
The city was subsequently approached by Illumination Technologies, with a proposal for an early detection system consisting of five 60-foot towers to be placed around the city. The towers would also function as cell towers.
Other options include repurposing the old warning system or renting a warning system.
The city will also discuss its response to the Napa County Grand Jury report on Napa County Water Quality at the meeting.