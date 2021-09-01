Calistoga City Council to continue Napa County Fairgrounds discussion Sept. 7

After being cut short in a previous meeting due to a power outage on Aug. 17, the Calistoga City Council will continue its conversation Sept. 7 on the feasibility of purchasing the entire Napa County Fairgrounds.

No specific staff report was presented and no recommendations or decisions were made at the Aug. 17 meeting.

Last year, the city was set to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds — everything except the golf course. The $7.3 million deal was nearly inked in April 2020 when the economic fallout from the pandemic crashed the bond market and the city’s financial outlook took a dive.

