 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga City Council to continue with Zoom meetings, for now

Calistoga City Council to continue with Zoom meetings, for now

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga City Council

Calistoga City Council via Zoom

 Zoom

The Calistoga City Council will continue to conduct meetings via Zoom, at least for the next 30 days.

In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a set a date of Oct. 1 for cities in the state to decide whether or not to meet in person or continue meeting virtually. To comply with the new bill the city council must determine if there is a state of emergency every 30 days, according to the city’s staff report.

Shortly after Gov. Newsom’s declaration in March 2020, the city also declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic. Though adopted in the context of the pandemic, the new bill will allow for virtual meetings during other state-proclaimed emergencies, such as wildfires and earthquakes, where physical attendance may present a risk.

Many Calistoga city employees are still working, at least partly, remotely, and on Tuesday, the council passed an agendized item to continue with virtual meetings.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has been meeting in person throughout the pandemic. The City of Napa resumed in-person meetings in July. However, Yountville and St. Helena are also still holding city meetings via Zoom.

After a year of hosting meetings on Zoom, the Napa City Council returned to in-person meetings on July 20.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News