Calistoga City Council to continue with Zoom meetings, for now

The Calistoga City Council will continue to conduct meetings via Zoom, at least for the next 30 days.

In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a set a date of Oct. 1 for cities in the state to decide whether or not to meet in person or continue meeting virtually. To comply with the new bill the city council must determine if there is a state of emergency every 30 days, according to the city’s staff report.

Shortly after Gov. Newsom’s declaration in March 2020, the city also declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic. Though adopted in the context of the pandemic, the new bill will allow for virtual meetings during other state-proclaimed emergencies, such as wildfires and earthquakes, where physical attendance may present a risk.

Many Calistoga city employees are still working, at least partly, remotely, and on Tuesday, the council passed an agendized item to continue with virtual meetings.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has been meeting in person throughout the pandemic. The City of Napa resumed in-person meetings in July. However, Yountville and St. Helena are also still holding city meetings via Zoom.

