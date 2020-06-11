Calistoga City Council to discuss affordable housing, budget, June 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Calistoga City Council will meet at a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

On the agenda is consideration to approve a $2 million impact fee loan for a new 78-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Avenue.

The council will also consider approving a $303,500 agreement with the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce for marketing purposes in the coming year.

Also on the agenda is the consideration to adopt a draft of the city budget for the coming year.

The meeting will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 social-distancing order of 6 feet, and people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus, and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. You are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting.

If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.