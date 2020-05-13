Calistoga City Council to discuss fairgrounds lease offer May 19

The Calistoga City Council will meet at a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
The meeting will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 social-distancing order of 6 feet, and people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus, and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. You are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting.
On the agenda is consideration of the lease offer from Napa County to lease the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
The council will also consider a resolution approving amendments to the Infrastructure Element of the Calistoga General Plan.
At the meeting the council will review of applications and solicitation of public input for submittal under 2020 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The council will also consider the display of the Rainbow Flag from June 15-18, and the Transgender Flag from June 18-22.
If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.
