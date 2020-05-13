Calistoga City Council to discuss fairgrounds lease offer May 19

If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.