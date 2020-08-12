Calistoga City Council to discuss Pioneer Park Bridge, climate-friendly buildings

The Calistoga City Council will meet remotely at the next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The City Council will discuss awarding a contract for the Pioneer Park Pedestrian Bridge and Fish Passage Enhancement project. The project includes the removal of the existing concrete pedestrian crossing and construction of a 110-foot clear-span pedestrian bridge, to improve conditions for fish habitat and provide a safe, all-season, accessible pedestrian crossing. Cost for the project is $850,000.
The City Council will also hear a presentation by Napa County Now/Org 350 on how to transition to all-electric, environmentally-friendly, and affordable new construction.
Consistent with the above-referenced Orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. City Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home. Below is information on how the public may observe and participate in the meeting. The City recognizes that not all residents have the same ways to stay engaged, so several alternatives are offered.
Participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV– Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 881-4024-2474, password: 123201
Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140242474?pwd=OHVScDhYS1JQRHZZZTB3a2RySkN1Zz09, enter password: 123201
Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
To participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern, submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to
.
