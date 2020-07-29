Calistoga City Council to discuss PSPS preparedness Tuesday, Aug. 4

Please participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name. Comments received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.