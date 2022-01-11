 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga City Council to hold closed session on Fairgrounds purchase

Tubbs building

The Tubbs Exhibit Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga was named after Chapin F. Tubbs, who was a fair director from 1936 to 1947.

The Calistoga City Council will hold a closed session on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to continue discussion of the purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds from the county. 

The closed session meeting will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a report of any action taken. The special meeting will be available via zoom on the city's website ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The Weekly Calistogan will also report any action taken on its website on Thursday, at weeklycalistogan.com.

