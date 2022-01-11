Calistoga City Council to hold closed session on Fairgrounds purchase

The Calistoga City Council will hold a closed session on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to continue discussion of the purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds from the county.

The closed session meeting will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a report of any action taken. The special meeting will be available via zoom on the city's website ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The Weekly Calistogan will also report any action taken on its website on Thursday, at weeklycalistogan.com.