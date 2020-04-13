You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga City Council to hold Special Meeting on April 14

The Calistoga City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 14, at 3 p.m. at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

The meeting will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 social-distancing order of 6 feet, and people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus, and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. Residents are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28. The meeting video will be available on the city website at www.ci.calistoga.ca.us by noon on Wednesday, April 15.

At the meeting the council will consider extending the proclamation of a local emergency due to COVID-19 until further notice.

Also underconsideration is a budget adjustment of $200,000 to provide emergency relief to UpValley Family Centers.

The council will also set dates for this year's budget goal setting study sessions. 

If you choose not to attend the meeting but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment via email by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, to the city clerk at kgranucci@ci.calistoga.ca.us and the comment will be included in the record but not read during the meeting.

If you are watching the live stream and wish to comment on a specific agenda item as it is being heard please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, to the city clerk at the same email address. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record.

