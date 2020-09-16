Calistoga City Council virtual candidate forum is Sept. 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Napa County is holding a virtual candidate forum for the Calistoga City Council on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

The four candidates for two seats are Michael Dunsford, Irais Lopez-Ortega (incumbents), Lisa Gift, and Spiro Makras.

To sign up for the Zoom webinar, go to the League website at lwvnapa.com. You may submit questions up to noon the day before each forum at LWVNCquestions@gmail.com.

The forums will be simulcast in Spanish, and recordings of unedited versions will be available at the League website in seven to 10 days.

