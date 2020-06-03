Calistoga City Council wants more information about affordable housing project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before approving a $2 million subsidy for a 78-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Avenue, the Calistoga City Council wants to know who would be eligible to live there.

The project will rack up an estimated $3.3 million in city fees, of which $2 million would be deferred through a 55-year, 3% interest loan from restricted city funds that can only be used for affordable housing.

The developer, For the Future Housing Inc., had originally sought a city subsidy of up to $4.5 million to finance the project next to the Calistoga Motor Lodge. According to City Manager Mike Kirn, a new opportunity for a larger state tax credit will enable the developer to finance the project with a smaller loan.

However, before approving the loan, the council wants to know exactly who would qualify for the housing. They said they want the units to be accessible to local workers, especially in the hospitality industry.

“We’re supportive of housing that’s affordable, absolutely,” Mayor Chris Canning said Tuesday. “But our need is housing that’s affordable for the workforce that we need to keep a thriving community.”

The units will be set aside for people whose incomes are low, very low, or extremely low relative to the local median income and the size of the household.