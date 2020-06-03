Calistoga City Council wants more information about affordable housing project

Before approving a $2 million subsidy for a 78-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Avenue, the Calistoga City Council wants to know who would be eligible to live there.
The project will rack up an estimated $3.3 million in city fees, of which $2 million would be deferred through a 55-year, 3% interest loan from restricted city funds that can only be used for affordable housing.
The developer, For the Future Housing Inc., had originally sought a city subsidy of up to $4.5 million to finance the project next to the Calistoga Motor Lodge. According to City Manager Mike Kirn, a new opportunity for a larger state tax credit will enable the developer to finance the project with a smaller loan.
However, before approving the loan, the council wants to know exactly who would qualify for the housing. They said they want the units to be accessible to local workers, especially in the hospitality industry.
“We’re supportive of housing that’s affordable, absolutely,” Mayor Chris Canning said Tuesday. “But our need is housing that’s affordable for the workforce that we need to keep a thriving community.”
The units will be set aside for people whose incomes are low, very low, or extremely low relative to the local median income and the size of the household.
For low-income units, that translates into a maximum income of $63,600 for a family of two or $80,000 for a family of four.
Councilmembers asked for more data about income limits for each classification and household size. They also want to see how those incomes translate into hourly wages.
“I just have to be convinced that the housing that’s being built is the housing that solves the problem we have,” said Councilmember Gary Kraus.
A previous developer, Anton DevCo, secured entitlements to build 78 apartment units – 57 market-rate and 12 affordable – under the name Lincoln Avenue Apartments. That developer backed out due to the Kincaid Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a staff report by Planning Director Zach Tusinger.
The new project would be 100% affordable and consist of 38 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units. Construction could start in the first quarter of 2021.
If the council approves the subsidy, the deferred fees would be backfilled by money from future affordable housing impact fees and from Measure D hotel tax revenue, which can only be used for affordable housing.
“I think this is a relatively elegant way to advance a significant number of housing units at little or no risk to the city,” Kirn said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
