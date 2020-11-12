Calistoga City Councilmember Kraus honored for climate change work

Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus is being honored by Napa Climate NOW! for his participation in county-wide efforts to address climate change.
Representing Calistoga, Kraus sits on the Napa Valley Climate Action Committee, formed this year. The annual award was established by the grassroots nonprofit in 2018 to showcase outstanding climate projects and advocacy in the Napa community to inspire other individuals, businesses and groups.
“This came as quite a surprise. While I have been interested in our environment and the climate crisis for some time now I have only in the last year become aware of the great work that Napa Climate Now! is doing,” Kraus said. “They are a great organization with a lot of know how, dedication and enthusiasm. Great folks. It is my fervent hope that their message with the help of our government, Federal, State and Local will result in positive changes. To be honored by Napa Climate Now! is humbling.”
In a statement, the organization said, “Kraus has been an early and strong proponent of improved forest protections, including a ‘Time Out For Trees’ resolution that would place a temporary moratorium on further tree removal projects until a more comprehensive countywide climate action plan is enacted. He also ensured that Calistoga was the first City Council in the county to agendize budget-conscious climate actions, in order to keep climate initiatives moving forward during this period of constrained budgets in light of the pandemic.”
Kraus is being honored along with Domain Carneros Winery for prioritizing sustainability in its business; Johanna O’Kelley, president of the Democrats of Napa Valley Club, a UC Master Gardener, and a former staffer with the national Sierra Club; The “Yountville Five” an ad hoc citizens group that advocated successfully this year for an ordinance banning gasoline-powered leaf blowers; and Katherine Stilwell, a junior at the University of Redlands, studying Environmental Science and working on revitalizing native forest cover.
They will be honored during a virtual event open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Zoom registration information is available on the Napa Climate NOW! Website at napa.350bayarea.org.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
