Calistoga City Councilmember Kraus honored for climate change work

Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus is being honored by Napa Climate NOW! for his participation in county-wide efforts to address climate change.

Representing Calistoga, Kraus sits on the Napa Valley Climate Action Committee, formed this year. The annual award was established by the grassroots nonprofit in 2018 to showcase outstanding climate projects and advocacy in the Napa community to inspire other individuals, businesses and groups.

“This came as quite a surprise. While I have been interested in our environment and the climate crisis for some time now I have only in the last year become aware of the great work that Napa Climate Now! is doing,” Kraus said. “They are a great organization with a lot of know how, dedication and enthusiasm. Great folks. It is my fervent hope that their message with the help of our government, Federal, State and Local will result in positive changes. To be honored by Napa Climate Now! is humbling.”