Calistoga City Councilmember Lopez-Ortega, home care operator, charged with elder abuse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second recorded incident shows a staff member pulling the resident away from the dining room table, resulting in another fall. The Department also obtained photo evidence of multiple bruises on the resident’s body.

The department issued an immediate civil penalty of $500, and additional civil penalties are under review.

After the department presented their findings, Cedars Care agreed to elder abuse prevention training from an outside vendor, according to the report.

Lopez-Ortega could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Cedar’s Care was licensed in 1999. In 2013, Lopez-Ortega was cited by state regulators for running an unlicensed residential care facility for seniors, L&B, as reported in The Weekly Calistogan. That facility was licensed in 2017.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the city council in February 2013, and has served on the council since then. The council unanimously voted to appoint Lopez-Ortega to the position of vice-mayor last December.

Mayor Chris Canning said Thursday that the current matter is not related to the city of Calistoga or in Lopez-Ortega’s role as a city council member. If convicted, however, she would not be allowed to serve.