Calistoga City Council's Fairgrounds discussion cut short by PSPS event

In an abbreviated meeting on Tuesday, the city council continued its conversation about the Napa County Fairgrounds, discussing the possibility of purchasing the entire property.

No specific staff report was presented and no recommendations or decisions were to be made at this time. Due to legalities, the mayor was obliged to end the meeting after power was shut off to the city at 6:30 p.m. due to a PG&E PSPS event.

Councilmember Don Williams brought the agenda item back to council after a discussion of the city’s financial options at a meeting in July. Williams said he would like to see the city reopen negotiations with the county, which owns the property, for purchase of the entire fairgrounds including the golf course.

Last year, the city was set to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds — everything except the golf course. The $7.3 million deal was nearly inked in April 2020 when the economic fallout from the pandemic crashed the bond market and the city’s financial outlook took a dive.

At the city council’s July 20 meeting, several options were presented by Urban Futures, the same firm that worked with the city on securing bonds for the purchase last August.