Calistoga City Council's Fairgrounds discussion cut short by PSPS event

In an abbreviated meeting on Tuesday, the city council continued its conversation about the Napa County Fairgrounds, discussing the possibility of purchasing the entire property.
No specific staff report was presented and no recommendations or decisions were to be made at this time. Due to legalities, the mayor was obliged to end the meeting after power was shut off to the city at 6:30 p.m. due to a PG&E PSPS event.
Councilmember Don Williams brought the agenda item back to council after a discussion of the city’s financial options at a meeting in July. Williams said he would like to see the city reopen negotiations with the county, which owns the property, for purchase of the entire fairgrounds including the golf course.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Last year, the city was set to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds — everything except the golf course. The $7.3 million deal was nearly inked in April 2020 when the economic fallout from the pandemic crashed the bond market and the city’s financial outlook took a dive.
At the city council’s July 20 meeting, several options were presented by Urban Futures, the same firm that worked with the city on securing bonds for the purchase last August.
Councilmembers agreed there are financial costs associated with the purchase of the property which go beyond just the purchase price. The property has been neglected for some time, and in the past costs to bring various facilities up to code could cost millions more.
“This is a real estate action and we have a fiduciary responsibility not to bankrupt the city,” Mayor Chris Canning said. “This council has made every effort to do the diligent work to purchase the property, and we are well-aware of its conditions, including its safety and fire hazards.”
Williams agreed, stating “We don’t want to break the bank and overextend ourselves.”
Williams request for the agenda item was in response to a recent flood of emails to the city regarding the purchase.
“I agree there seems to be a lot of misunderstanding in the public, I can’t even say how many conversations I’ve had with people,” Councilmember Lisa Gift said.
Councilmember Gary Kraus reiterated that there is no member of council that does not want to pursue the purchase of the property. “The question is what happens after we purchase it, what needs to be done to bring it up to even partial use. Purchasing it doesn’t mean it opens the next day.”
The discussion will be continued at a later date.
Photos: The historic Calistoga Depot through the years
Historic Calistoga Rail Station
Historic Calistoga Depot
Historic Calistoga Depot
Historic Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Train Station historic
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga's Wine Stop
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
Calistoga Depot
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.