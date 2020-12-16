The City of Calistoga recently recognized several of its employees for their long-time service; Griselda Loza, Derek Rayner, Luis Paniagua, and Yudiana (Yudi) Galvan-Ortega.

Griselda Loza was hired in September of 2005 and has spent most of her career working as a Graveyard Shift dispatcher. In 2019, she came to dayshift and has been spreading joy and demonstrating her dispatcher experience daily. Griselda was a dispatch trainer for a period of time providing guidance to our young dispatchers and officers.

In addition she produces the public log for our local newspapers. Per the Chief of Police, “Griselda would have you believe she is just another dispatcher but that could not be farther from the truth as her experience, skills, and opinion on matters has led her to be a leader in the department and active member of the Police Officers Association.”

Derek Rayner was hired in October 2010 as the City’s Senior Civil Engineer. Since then, he was promoted to Deputy Director of Public Works in September of 2015. In that position he spearheaded several important City projects including the Berry Bridge replacement. He has been instrumental in obtaining millions of grant funding for many projects including the Berry Street Project a $6 million project.

In December of 2019 Derek became the official Public Works Director after being acting director for several months.

Aside from the important work Derek does for the City, he is also an avid runner, golfer and (little known fact) excellent drummer.

The City of Calistoga also recognized Yudiana (Yudi) Galvan-Ortega for her 5 years of service.

Yudi started her career with the City as a part-time dispatcher in September 2012.

A year later she took additional responsibilities as a part- time Code Enforcement officer. In October of 2015 Yudi became the Community Service Officer in a full-time capacity. In addition to vehicle abatement, property, and evidence management she also does the social media posting for the department.

The Chief considers her to be the “Go To” person when things need to get done.

Thank you, Yudi, for your continued service to the City of Calistoga and its residents. Your continued commitment is appreciated.

The City of Calistoga also recognized Luis Paniagua’s five years of service. Paniagua joined the City of Calistoga’s police force as an officer in August of 2015. A native of Santa Rosa, he attended the SRJC to study Administration of Justice.

Early on is his career he became a notable figure as he demonstrated valor when initiating a stop on two armed robbers of an armored car in a nearby city. This led to the arrest of two violent criminals and a safer Calistoga. Luis was honored by several organizations for his valor and actions leading to the arrest and conviction of the two robbers.

When he is not out patrolling the City’s streets, he is spending time with his wife and adorable 2-yearold daughter.

Two more city employees will be recognized next week.

WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA COMMUNITY AWARDS 2020

SEE CALISTOGA HALLOWEEN SPIRIT 2020 PHOTOS

CYNTHIA SWEENEY’S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2020