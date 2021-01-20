Calistoga City General Fund at $7.1M, TOT down by $730,000

Although projected last year at about $5 million, the City of Calistoga's General Fund balance stands at $7.1 million.

The difference is largely due to major capital improvement projects that were postponed, and with cuts to city departments during last year’s budget cutting process.

At this time last year, the General Fund was at $7.8 million. Overall, total revenues decreased by $2.5 million, with the loss directly related to expected fallout from COVID-19.

During a review of the city council’s annual financial report on Tuesday, transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue decreased by $730,000, or 28%, over the previous year, and the financial outlook for 2020-2021 remains unpredictable due to the pandemic.

“The city is ahead not due to money found but capital improvement projects that have been postponed,” Mayor Chris Canning said. “It’s not that we found money but (rather) we didn’t spend it.”