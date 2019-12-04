After six months on the job and a satisfactory performance evaluation, Calistoga City Manager Mike Kirn’s monthly salary will increase from $16,500 to $18,084.
Kirn’s evaluation took place Dec. 3 in a closed city council session and was announced in the regularly scheduled meeting afterward.
The salary is comparable to that of city managers in other cities, said Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative services director.
Council Member Gary Kraus added that Kirn stepped in as acting city manager at a crucial time during city budget negotiations, and “The city saved about $20,000 in recruitment fees and relocation expenses. While to many it seems like a considerable salary, ultimately the city has a good deal with Mike.”
Kirn was appointed the position of city manager in June, after the departure of Dylan Feik in April. Kirn had been serving as acting city manager in the interim.
Previously, Kirn served as Calistoga’s Public Works Director/City Engineer, and before that held the same position for the City of Fresno. Derek Rayner has replaced him as Calistoga’s Public Works Director.