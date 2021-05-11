Calistoga City Manager Kirn to resign

Calistoga City Manager Mike Kirn has submitted his notice of resignation, effective May 19.
The matter is on the consent calendar for the City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on May 18.
In a staff report, City Attorney Michelle Kenyon wrote the separation agreement would award Kirn $116,684 in accrued vacation time, sick leave, executive leave, and six months’ salary, which is provided for in the terms of his contract.
Kirn replaced City Manager Dylan Feik, who resigned in April, 2019. According to a staff report, no reason was given for Feik's departure.
Kirn has not filed any complaint, grievance, claim, or action against the City, according to Kenyon's report.
City Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting City Manager for the past few weeks.
Prior to becoming city manager, Kirn served as Calistoga’s Public Works Director/City Engineer, and building official overseeing budgets, capital projects, grant administration, regulatory compliance, planning and development activities, and personnel issues.
Before that he served as City Manager for the City of Fresno.
