Calistoga City officials wary as Pacaso acquires house outside town

A home-sharing company that's drawn the ire of neighbors downvalley and sued the City of St. Helena has acquired a house outside Calistoga, raising concerns among city officials.

The city is reviewing its regulations and preparing for a possible home-sharing application within the city limits.

Pacaso has posted a property for sale on the outskirts of the Calistoga City limits, at 3380 Highway 128, in the vicinity of Bennett Lane. Pacaso uses a “fractional home ownership” model to purchase private houses and creates a limited liability company to hold title to a house, and then allows up to eight co-owners to buy shares in the LLC.

Because the property is located outside city limits, any permitting issues would have to go through Napa County. However, the city is keeping a close eye on the situation, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger, as any proposal from Pacaso within Calistoga would have to go before the city’s planning commission.

Planners are working with the city attorney’s office, and also taking a look at how other jurisdictions are dealing with the fractional home ownership startup.

“To some degree it’s an open question as to how to regulate it,” Tusinger said. “It’s an evolving situation and we’re monitoring it very closely.”