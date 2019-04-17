The city council on Tuesday evening reviewed and approved the April 4 FY 2019-2020 city Goals, Objectives and Priority Projects.
Although there were no proposed changes to the goals themselves, there were several modifications to the objectives and priority projects, according to the staff report.
Many goals remain unchanged, such as reducing underfunded pensions, and a few are completed, like the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, said sitting City Manager Mike Kirn.
There was direction in the April 4 meeting to include objectives that develop downtown beautification and public art opportunities; establish policies to address future recessions; adopt local fire codes that exceed county and state minimums to protect live and property, and to develop energy independence and resiliency to address PG&E’s power shut-off programs.
There is also concern to develop policies to monitor economic forecasts, anticipate the next economic downturn, and develop budget reduction strategies.
New priority projects are to construct parklets, pop-up art kiosks and streetscape improvements; utilize the Earl/Eddy property on south Washington Street for affordable housing; complete design of the traffic signal at Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard; construct the Grant Street pathway; identify a preferred location for a pedestrian river crossing at Gold or South Oak Street and begin planning and permitting; and identify and construct bicycle parking areas.
Two residents who live on Grant Street raised concerns about plans for that road construction, and Kirn assured them that plans would be available and discussed before any construction begins.
City Manager resignation
In other city business, the council approved a measure to release City Manager Dylan Feik from his contract.
A staff report included a separation agreement signed on April 10 by Feik, who is resigning effective April 17.
The city council discussed Feik’s performance evaluation in a closed session on March 27.
The agreement states that Feik has not filed any complaint against the city or city employees related to his employment or separation from the city. The city has not accused Feik of any wrongdoing.
According to the agreement, Feik will receive six months’ severance pay, which, per his contract with the city, he is only entitled to if he is terminated without cause or resigns at the council’s request.