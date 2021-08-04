Calistoga commits to zero emissions by 2030

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution declaring a climate emergency and a focused commitment to net zero emissions by 2030.

It’s a direction the City has been moving in dating back to 2014, when the City Council adopted the Calistoga Climate Action Plan, with a goal to reduce the City's emissions by 15% from its 2005 baseline.

The resolution was one of the first actions brought before the council by the Green Committee, formed earlier this year, and in doing so joins a growing list of communities committed to a goal of net zero climate pollution, measured in terms of net contribution to excess trapped heat.

The resolution also states that the City will, at the earliest opportunity, amend the City's General Plan to prioritize climate goals and practices.

Councilmembers questioned the potential financial impact of the resolution, which could bring with it significant costs toward upgrading facilities, vehicles and the General Plan.