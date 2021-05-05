Calistoga Community Awards looking for nominations

It is once again time for the annual Calistoga Community Awards nominations. Each year, the Calistoga Chamber asks the community to submit nominations for individuals and businesses that exemplify giving and service within our community.

The awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognize and applaud Calistoga’s best. The Chamber is happy to announce that the winners will be honored at the Annual Community Awards Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held at the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery on July 12.

Do you know someone who should be recognized? Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Business of the Year

Non-profit Organization of the Year

Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award