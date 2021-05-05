 Skip to main content
Calistoga Community Awards looking for nominations

2018 Calistoga Community Award winners

The 2018 Community Award winners in the gazebo at Pioneer Park during the Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon.

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

It is once again time for the annual Calistoga Community Awards nominations. Each year, the Calistoga Chamber asks the community to submit nominations for individuals and businesses that exemplify giving and service within our community.

The awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognize and applaud Calistoga’s best. The Chamber is happy to announce that the winners will be honored at the Annual Community Awards Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held at the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery on July 12.

Do you know someone who should be recognized? Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Volunteer of the Year
  • Business of the Year
  • Non-profit Organization of the Year
  • Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award

The deadline for nominations is May 28. Please visit Community Awards to view the criteria for each award category and to submit your nominations.

