Calistoga Community Awards nominations deadline is July 30.

The deadline for nominations for the Annual Calistoga Community Awards is Thursday, July 30.
Each year the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce asks the community to submit nominations for individuals and businesses that exemplify giving within the community. A committee comprised of chamber board members and residents review the nominations and make selections. The chamber then has the honor of coordinating the awards ceremony, which is an opportunity to recognize and applaud Calistoga’s best, who selflessly give back to their community. Due to Covid 19 this year’s ceremony will be held virtually.
The categories for nominations are:
- Citizen of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Business of the Year
- Non-Profit Organization of the Year
- Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement
Visit the chamber’s website at https://chamber.visitcalistoga.com/ to view the criteria for each award category and to submit your nominations.
