Calistoga Community Awards recognize those making a positive impact

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2020-2021 Community Awards Luncheon on July 12 at the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery.

This annual event is one of the highlights of the year in Calistoga as it gives the Chamber the opportunity to recognize the people and businesses that make a positive impact on the community.

Sixty-five members of the community attended and raised their glasses to the following honorees:

-Volunteer of the Year: Vicki Edwards

-Nonprofit Organizations of the Year: OLE Health, St. Helena Hospital Foundation, Napa Valley Vintners

-Citizen of the Year: Karen Cakebread

-Business of the Year: The Entire Calistoga Business Community

-Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award: Lil Ticen (posthumous)

