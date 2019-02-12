The board of directors of the Calistoga Community Chest met recently to celebrate the success of their 79th annual donation campaign. Due to the generosity of the community the goal of $30,000 exceeded expectations and will allow the Chest to continue to fund many local organizations such as Calistoga Cares/Napa Food Bank, Calistoga Family Center, the Holiday Giving program, Meals on Wheels, Napa Emergency Women's Services, Calistoga Art Center and many more too numerous to mention. Board members left to right are Bill Shaw, Arturo Urzua, Jeri Arnold, Suzan Shaw, Brian Durnian, Paul Thienes, Helen Archerd, Lil Ticen, and Jim Hanson.