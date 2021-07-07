Calistoga Community Enrichment Grant awards announced

This year, seven nonprofits in the City of Calistoga have been awarded a total of $19,000 in community grants to improve their programs.
The city provides Community Enrichment Grants (CEGs) each year for programs that benefit the community by providing services that enhancing the community.
The city received eight requests amounting to $53,750, and of the eight, seven received a partial amount of their request.
Those receiving grants are:
-Boys & Girls Club $5,000
-UpVallev Family Centers $5,000 (for field trips)
-Rancho de Calistoga Community Garden Club $1,250
-Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade/Chamber of Commerce In-kind (up to $7,500)
-Calistoga Dog Park $1,000
-Calistoga Senior Community Programming / Rianda House $2,000
-Hearts & Hands Preschool $4,750 (for tuition)
The subcommittee chose to focus funding recommendations on programs which benefit the greatest number of participants and address at least one of the following benefits: provide services to the elder community; provide services to youth in the community; enhance the appearance of the community; expand services to members of the entire community; and provide community specific environmental enhancements.
In 2020, the city received 14 requests seeking cash and in-kind funding in the amount of $68,738 compared to 20 applications in 2019, totaling $110,945. The FY 2020-21 Budget also allowed for cash contributions for CEGs up to $19,000.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.