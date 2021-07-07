Calistoga Community Enrichment Grant awards announced

This year, seven nonprofits in the City of Calistoga have been awarded a total of $19,000 in community grants to improve their programs.

The city provides Community Enrichment Grants (CEGs) each year for programs that benefit the community by providing services that enhancing the community.

The city received eight requests amounting to $53,750, and of the eight, seven received a partial amount of their request.

Those receiving grants are:

-Boys & Girls Club $5,000

-UpVallev Family Centers $5,000 (for field trips)

-Rancho de Calistoga Community Garden Club $1,250

-Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade/Chamber of Commerce In-kind (up to $7,500)

-Calistoga Dog Park $1,000

-Calistoga Senior Community Programming / Rianda House $2,000

-Hearts & Hands Preschool $4,750 (for tuition)