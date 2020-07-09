Calistoga Community Enrichment Grants awarded

Each year, the city provides Community Enrichment Grants for programs that benefit the community by providing services to the elder, youth, and Hispanic communities, and that provide community specific environmental enhancements, and those that enhance the appearance of the community.
This year, review subcommittee members Councilmembers Gary Kraus and Irais Lopez-Ortega, and City Manager Michael Kirn, were very mindful of the impacts associated with COVID-19 and focused on those applications that addressed the greatest need in the community. They also took into consideration whether an activity or program that requested funding would be allowed under COVID-19 (i.e., the Christmas Faire and other close-proximity gatherings). The city received 14 requests seeking cash and in-kind funding in the amount of $68,738 for Fiscal Year 2020-21, compared to 20 applications received last year, totaling $110,945. The FY 2020-21 Budget includes cash contributions for CEGs up to $19,000.
At a city council meeting July 7, the following grants were approved: Meals on Wheels Program / Community Action Napa Valley, $3,500; Rancho de Calistoga Community Garden Club (site improvements) $500; New Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade / Chamber of Commerce, In Kind; New CANV Food Bank/Calistoga Cares, $6,500; Calistoga Community Garden, $1,000; Calistoga Senior Community Programming / Rianda House, $1,500; Hearts & Hands Preschool Essential Workers Program, $4,500; and Arts Enrichment for Children & Families / Calistoga Art Center, $1,500.
After concerns were raised by City Councilmember Don Williams, an award of $10,000 in waived permit fees to The Brannan Center (the Green Church Rehabilitation project), was amended to be contingent on its gaining nonprofit status, and the project's approval by the planning commission.
