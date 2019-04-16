The City of Calistoga is once again accepting applications for the Community Enrichment Grant Program.
The Community Enrichment Grant Program is a means of directly providing funding to nonprofit activities, benefiting the community.
Enrichment activities include services for the Elder Community, Youth Community, to Enhance Community Appearance, to Expand Services to Hispanic Community, as well as, Community Specific Environmental Enhancements, to name a few.
Applications must be received in the Clerk’s Office by, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 22. Late submissions will not be considered.
Applications must contain a program description, implementation schedule, organization background, program experience, and detailed budget for program request.
The City reserves the right to decline an application that does not meet the stated intent and criteria of this program.
A subcommittee consisting of two council members and the city manager will evaluate applications and proposals, and make recommendations to the full council for funding. Awarding of applicants is tentatively scheduled for the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, June 4.
For more information or to obtain an application, please visit our website at: https://bit.ly/2U1abV3. You may also contact Irene Camacho-Werby, city clerk at (707) 942-2807 or by email, icamacho-werby@ci.calistoga.ca.us.