Calistoga Community Enrichment Grants

The City of Calistoga is now accepting applications for the annual Community Enrichment Grants.

Each year, the city provides funding to nonprofit activities which provide benefit to the community. This year, the same basic criteria are applicable for programs applying for the grants, but the wording has been changed to be more inclusive of the entire community.

The activity or program to be considered should meet the following criteria: Provide services to the elder community; provide services to youth in the community; expand services to members of the entire community (formerly worded as “Hispanic community”); provide community specific environmental enhancements; and/or enhance the appearance of the community.

At the May 4 City Council meeting, Councilmember Don Williams questioned the wording of the criteria that specifically addresses Hispanics, and suggested it be inclusive of all residents.

The Council agreed that the criteria are meant to include the entire community, especially during the past year when the pandemic affected everyone.