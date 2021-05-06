Calistoga Community Enrichment Grants

 Skip to main content
The City of Calistoga is now accepting applications for the annual Community Enrichment Grants.

Each year, the city provides funding to nonprofit activities which provide benefit to the community. This year, the same basic criteria are applicable for programs applying for the grants, but the wording has been changed to be more inclusive of the entire community.

The activity or program to be considered should meet the following criteria: Provide services to the elder community; provide services to youth in the community; expand services to members of the entire community (formerly worded as “Hispanic community”); provide community specific environmental enhancements; and/or enhance the appearance of the community.

At the May 4 City Council meeting, Councilmember Don Williams questioned the wording of the criteria that specifically addresses Hispanics, and suggested it be inclusive of all residents.

The Council agreed that the criteria are meant to include the entire community, especially during the past year when the pandemic affected everyone.

Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega pointed out that historically, community groups consisted of those such as UpValley Family Centers and the Boys & Girls Club. “There’s a great need in the Hispanic Community, but in the past year with the pandemic we realized the entire community was in need,” she said.

Lopez-Ortega and Councilmember Gary Kraus, along with City Manager Mike Kirn will again serve on the program’s subcommittee to evaluate applications.

The deadline for applications is May 28. Grant awards are announced in July. Visit the City's website at ci.calistoga.ca.us/ for more information. 

Cynthia Sweeney

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

