Calistoga Parks & Recreation celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Community Pool on Aug. 4 with a genuine birthday party complete with cake, ice cream, games, and revelers who even sang Happy Birthday.
About 200 people attended the event, according to staff, a testament to the popularity of the pool. Over the years it’s been a place where families and friends in the community take classes, get together to enjoy the sun and just hang out during the hot summer months. It is available for all ages and is open from April through September.
Parks & Recreation provides lessons for children, a swim team for teens, and lessons for adults, along with recreational swim times and lap hours.
The birthday party began with lifeguards and staff members, dressed in their red and blue uniforms, who had set up a table for people to write down their favorite memories of the pool. Towards the farthest end of the pool, people enjoyed cake, and photos from when the pool first opened, plans and spreadsheets, memorabilia of the ideas and fundraisers that led to the creation of the pool.
Throughout the party, kids played bean bag toss, pin the tail on the shark and more. During the much anticipated cannonball contest, kids and adults took their turns jumping off the diving board. Judges looked for the cannonball with the biggest splash, best form, and an interesting twist. Then came a rousing Marco Polo game in the shallow pool and at the finale was the Splash the Lifeguard game.