Calistoga Community Pool gets a facelift

Work began last week on the resurfacing of the Community Pool and is expected to be complete by March 1.

The project involves the resurfacing of existing concrete pool decking and will be complete before the pool opens in the spring, said Planning and Building Director Derek Rayner.

The pool was built in 2007, so the concrete deck is over 14 years old. The coping (material used to cap the pool edge) around the pools has also deteriorated and needs to be coated to remove sharp surfaces.

The cost of the project is $150,000, and the majority of the funding, $125,000, will be covered by a California Intergovernmental Risk Authority grant. The remainder will come from the FY 2021/22 Pool Capital budget.