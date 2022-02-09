 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga Community Pool gets a facelift

  • Updated

Work began last week on the resurfacing of the Community Pool and is expected to be complete by March 1. 

The project involves the resurfacing of existing concrete pool decking and will be complete before the pool opens in the spring, said Planning and Building Director Derek Rayner.

The pool was built in 2007, so the concrete deck is over 14 years old. The coping (material used to cap the pool edge) around the pools has also deteriorated and needs to be coated to remove sharp surfaces.

The cost of the project is $150,000, and the majority of the funding, $125,000, will be covered by a California Intergovernmental Risk Authority grant. The remainder will come from the FY 2021/22 Pool Capital budget.

PHOTOS: Calistoga Farmers' Market through the years

See photos of Calistoga's Farmers' Market through the years.

1 of 14

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News