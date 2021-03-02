Calistoga Community Pool opening March 15

The Calistoga Community Pool will be opening March 15 with a pre-season schedule.
Pool admission is free to Calistoga residents and those residing in the Calistoga Joint Unified School District. To take advantage of free pool admission, the city is requesting all residents register or renew their pool season pass.
Additionally, youth ages 11-17 must sign up for a season pass to come to the pool without an adult.
If you are renewing your pass, you must register for the pass again and submit current proof of residency. To submit updated proof of residency send an email to recreation@ci.calsitoga.ca.us, or visit the Calistoga Community Pool Office on Tuesdays ,Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WATCH NOW: THESE SWIMMING POOLS CATER TO AN EXCLUSIVE PACK: DOGS ONLY
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN THE WEEK OF FEB. 11
1 of 13
From left, Dave Shaw, Ron Schlegle, and Marty Hunt with crab prepared for the Annual Soroptimist Crab Fest in March, 2019. This year's drive-thru event is March 6.
Rob Grassi, right, is the millwright at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park in St. Helena. He was recently awarded the 2020 Preservationist of the Year Award of Merit for his work restoring the Bale Grist Mill wheel. Jacob Cull assisted.
The Brannan stables buildings on Grant Street in Calistoga date back to the 1860's. The roof lines in this recent view are all part of the original structure with redwood siding, which was covered in stucco in the fall of 1934, at the same time that the original southeast wing of the stable (on the extreme
Photos: As seen in The Weekly Calistogan, the week of Feb. 11
Here's a look at what was going on in Calistoga the week of Feb. 11.
1 of 13
From left, Dave Shaw, Ron Schlegle, and Marty Hunt with crab prepared for the Annual Soroptimist Crab Fest in March, 2019. This year's drive-thru event is March 6.
Tim Carl Photography
Christian Curtis, a former longtime bartender at Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery passed away Jan. 29.
Jim Rael photo
Christian Curtis with his mother, Rebecca.
Elly Galindo
First responders, including three from Calistoga and four from Napa, have returned from southern California where they volunteered their skills toward the COVID-19 surge.
Submitted photo
Rob Grassi, right, is the millwright at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park in St. Helena. He was recently awarded the 2020 Preservationist of the Year Award of Merit for his work restoring the Bale Grist Mill wheel. Jacob Cull assisted.
Napa Open Space District photos
The Bale Grist Mill was built in 1846 and remained in use until the early 1900s.
Napa Open Space District photo
The Bale Grist Mill and its 36-foot water wheel are preserved as a state historic landmark.
Napa Open Space Distric
The Brannan stables buildings on Grant Street in Calistoga date back to the 1860's. The roof lines in this recent view are all part of the original structure with redwood siding, which was covered in stucco in the fall of 1934, at the same time that the original southeast wing of the stable (on the extreme
right edge of the view) was framed over.
Dean Enderlin photo
Calistoga founder Sam Brannan's stables on Grant Street date back to the 1860's.
Submitted photo
Preservation of the wheel at The Bale Grist Mill was recognized recently with a Preservationist award.
Napa Open Space District
The 36-foot wheel of the Bale Grist Mill is driven by water from the nearby Mill Creek, and offers a portal to the vanished pioneer lifestyle.