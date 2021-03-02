Calistoga Community Pool opening March 15

The Calistoga Community Pool will be opening March 15 with a pre-season schedule.

Pool admission is free to Calistoga residents and those residing in the Calistoga Joint Unified School District. To take advantage of free pool admission, the city is requesting all residents register or renew their pool season pass.

Additionally, youth ages 11-17 must sign up for a season pass to come to the pool without an adult.

Registration will open online beginning March 1 at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com.

If you are renewing your pass, you must register for the pass again and submit current proof of residency. To submit updated proof of residency send an email to recreation@ci.calsitoga.ca.us, or visit the Calistoga Community Pool Office on Tuesdays ,Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH NOW: THESE SWIMMING POOLS CATER TO AN EXCLUSIVE PACK: DOGS ONLY

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN THE WEEK OF FEB. 11