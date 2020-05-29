Calistoga Community Pool reopens Monday; reservations required

The Calistoga Community Pool will reopen for lap swim and aqua aerobics on Monday, June 1.
The current schedule, found on the city's website, will run from June 1-14 and is subject to change after that time. During this time, reservations are required for all programs due to limitations in capacity to maintain COVID-19 physical distancing.
To reserve a space during lap swimming or aqua aerobics, create an account at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, log in, click “Online Booking” and select “Pool Reservation.”
