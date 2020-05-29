Calistoga Community Pool reopens Monday; reservations required

Calistoga Community Pool

Kids and families take advantage of "Noodle Night" at the Calistoga Community Pool in July 2019.

 The Weekly Calistogan file photo

The Calistoga Community Pool will reopen for lap swim and aqua aerobics on Monday, June 1.

The current schedule, found on the city's website, will run from June 1-14 and is subject to change after that time. During this time, reservations are required for all programs due to limitations in capacity to maintain COVID-19 physical distancing.

To reserve a space during lap swimming or aqua aerobics, create an account at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, log in, click “Online Booking” and select “Pool Reservation.”

