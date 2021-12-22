 Skip to main content
Calistoga Community Pool to be resurfaced

Calistoga Community Pool

The Calistoga Community Pool

 Julie MItchell

Come this spring, when the Calistoga Community Pool reopens, swimmers will be treated to a smooth new deck to walk on. 

The City Council on Tuesday approved the resurfacing of the pool deck, which has begun to show significant wear and tear.

The project involves the resurfacing of existing concrete pool decking and will be completed before the pool opens in the spring, said Planning and Building Director Derek Rayner.

The pool was built in 2007, so the concrete deck is over 14 years old. The coping (material used to cap the pool edge) around the pools has also deteriorated and needs to be coated to remove sharp surfaces.

The total cost of the project is $150,000. The majority of the funding, $125,000, will be covered by a California Intergovernmental Risk Authority grant. The remainder will come from the FY 2021/22 Pool Capital budget.

