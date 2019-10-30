As the smoke begins to clear in Calistoga and firefighters make progress in containing the Kincade Fire, families breathe a little easier in hopes that the fire will soon be extinguished.
While the power is still out in part of the city and an advisory evacuation warning remains in place, families hope that life will return to normal soon.
Calistoga is one of the places firefighters can rest after the long hours of work. Firefighters from around the state set up at the Napa County Fairgrounds, where they can recharge.
To thank the fighters for their dedication and hard work, members of the Calistoga community prepared warm meals and took them to the fairgrounds on Tuesday for lunch. They packed salads, meat, rice, beans and more. The firefighters were surprised and very pleased by the meal, and took the chance to thank them for their services. They invited the kids that had come with their parents on a tour of the fire trucks.
The firefighters showed the kids the tools and machines in a fire truck and let them use the hose.
After the lunch, the idea of bringing the fire department food spread to the rest of Calistoga and more people began taking food to the fairgrounds. The idea originated from Alicia Pimentel and her daughters, Olga Martinez and Diana Pimentel. They soon invited their close friends, Jose Cortez, Lorena Martinez, Rosa Guaribay, and Leticia Hernandez, as well. They even involved Calistoga Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega, who couldn’t join them in taking the food but did help them make it.
The firefighters have worked their hardest to bring an end to the Kincade Fire, and the community of Calistoga and the rest of Napa County is grateful for all their hard work. We continue to wish them luck in their battle against the fires and thank them for allowing us to come home.
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.