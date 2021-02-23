 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga community service leader Lil Ticen passes away

Calistoga community service leader Lil Ticen passes away

{{featured_button_text}}
Lil Ticen

In 2014, members of the Calistoga Writers Group, including Lil Ticen, shared their original, funny, heartfelt and stories at Rianda House in honor of St. Valentine's Day. Ticen passed away last week. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Lil Ticen will be remembered by Calistogans for her many years of service to the community, her candor, and her sense of humor. 

She passed away suddenly last week at the age of 78.

Ticen had a passion for Calistoga and was involved in many aspects of the community. She was well-respected, serving on the boards of several organizations, and was a founding member of the Calistoga Education Foundation.

Among the many hats she wore, Ticen served as president of the Calistoga Community Chest Board of Directors for more than 20 years, and on the board at the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

“There was no rubber-stamping of issues. She’d say, ‘let’s talk about what’s best for the town,'” said Mike Swanton, who served on the Chamber's board with Ticen. She also served as the president of the board in 2012. “She ran a hell of a good meeting. I learned a lot from her. She was a very respected member,” he said.

Ticen was also the original owner of Funke’s, on Lincoln Avenue, a popular apparel store she started in 2003, then handed the reins over to her niece. 

At the Calistoga City Council meeting Feb. 16, Mayor Chris Canning closed the meeting in memory of Ticen, saying "Lil was a great Calistogan who had an impact on this community on several fronts."

Ticen was also an active member of the Calistoga Writers Group, and she was known for having a great sense of humor and a distinctive laugh. Carol Bush, a longtime friend of Ticen and owner of North Star a couple of doors down from Funke's, said, “When she laughed, you had to laugh.” 

WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA COMMUNITY AWARDS 2020

SEE PHOTOS OF OUTSTANDING MEMBERS OF THE NAPA COUNTY COMMUNITY

Heart of the Valley: Meet outstanding members of the Napa County community

Each year the Napa Valley Register runs a series of community profiles to shine a spotlight on unsung individuals whose actions have made a difference in the lives of others in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

+4
Commentary: Duffy always helped fellow Calistogans
Sports

Commentary: Duffy always helped fellow Calistogans

  • Updated

Freelance writer Vince D'Adamo remembers 1969 Calistoga High graduate Gene Duffy Jr. as someone who was a giving person throughout his life, and who enjoyed covering and shooting Wildcat sports for a local paper and sharing his photos on social media.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News