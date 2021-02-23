Calistoga community service leader Lil Ticen passes away

Lil Ticen will be remembered by Calistogans for her many years of service to the community, her candor, and her sense of humor.

She passed away suddenly last week at the age of 78.

Ticen had a passion for Calistoga and was involved in many aspects of the community. She was well-respected, serving on the boards of several organizations, and was a founding member of the Calistoga Education Foundation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Among the many hats she wore, Ticen served as president of the Calistoga Community Chest Board of Directors for more than 20 years, and on the board at the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

“There was no rubber-stamping of issues. She’d say, ‘let’s talk about what’s best for the town,'” said Mike Swanton, who served on the Chamber's board with Ticen. She also served as the president of the board in 2012. “She ran a hell of a good meeting. I learned a lot from her. She was a very respected member,” he said.

Ticen was also the original owner of Funke’s, on Lincoln Avenue, a popular apparel store she started in 2003, then handed the reins over to her niece.