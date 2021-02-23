Calistoga community service leader Lil Ticen passes away

Lil Ticen will be remembered by Calistogans for her many years of service to the community, her candor, and her sense of humor.
She passed away suddenly last week at the age of 78.
Ticen had a passion for Calistoga and was involved in many aspects of the community. She was well-respected, serving on the boards of several organizations, and was a founding member of the Calistoga Education Foundation.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Among the many hats she wore, Ticen served as president of the Calistoga Community Chest Board of Directors for more than 20 years, and on the board at the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.
“There was no rubber-stamping of issues. She’d say, ‘let’s talk about what’s best for the town,'” said Mike Swanton, who served on the Chamber's board with Ticen. She also served as the president of the board in 2012. “She ran a hell of a good meeting. I learned a lot from her. She was a very respected member,” he said.
Ticen was also the original owner of Funke’s, on Lincoln Avenue, a popular apparel store she started in 2003, then handed the reins over to her niece.
At the Calistoga City Council meeting Feb. 16, Mayor Chris Canning closed the meeting in memory of Ticen, saying "Lil was a great Calistogan who had an impact on this community on several fronts."
Ticen was also an active member of the Calistoga Writers Group, and she was known for having a great sense of humor and a distinctive laugh. Carol Bush, a longtime friend of Ticen and owner of North Star a couple of doors down from Funke's, said, “When she laughed, you had to laugh.”
WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA COMMUNITY AWARDS 2020
SEE PHOTOS OF OUTSTANDING MEMBERS OF THE NAPA COUNTY COMMUNITY
Heart of the Valley: Meet outstanding members of the Napa County community
Each year the Napa Valley Register runs a series of community profiles to shine a spotlight on unsung individuals whose actions have made a difference in the lives of others in Napa County.
A cold call to Gordon Huether gave barber, Giancarlo Fradella, a lifeline to weather the pandemic.
Heart of the Valley: Head of Napa Child Support Services leads collection drives, service to needy of all ages
During the COVID-19 pandemic Janet Nottley's work has extended beyond the normal tasks of establishing and enforcing child support orders for parents.
Parents on tight budgets told Shelley Lopez they were choosing between food and masks for their children. She set out to make sure families had what they needed.
After lockdowns threatened to spell doom for Napa Valley's vibrant culinary scene, one local stepped in to offer his help. Soon so did 15,000 others.
Check out the free snack station this Napa family made for delivery drivers and other essential workers.
Growing up in a small town taught David Busby a few golden rules that have inspired him as a retiree: Treat others as you would want to be treated, and love your neighbor.
Robert Morey of the nonprofit The Napa School of Martial Arts offers free Zoom classes to his students during the pandemic.
Lydia Mondavi worked with others to help bring widespread COVID-19 testing to Napa Valley.
Young Farmers spent 2020 helping those in need.
Erika Pusey credits the people she has met in her numerous volunteer efforts for changing her life and widening her horizons.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.