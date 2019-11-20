The Calistoga City Council and staff are interested in your opinions and hope you can take a few minutes and complete a brief opinion survey. It should take about 15 minutes.
The online survey is anonymous with IP addresses used only for data integrity purposes.
Alternatively, paper survey versions are available at City Hall, 1232 Washington St., Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
You have free articles remaining.
Please complete the survey by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. No surveys will be accepted after that time. Results will be tabulated, presented to the City Council, and then a report will be made available to the general public.
If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Zach Tusinger, Senior Planner via email at ztusinger@ci.calistoga.ca.us.