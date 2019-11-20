The community is invited to join the Catholic, Presbyterian, Adventist and Episcopal congregations at the annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
This year the interdenominational service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 901 Washington St., Calistoga, from 6-7 p.m. An offering of canned goods or monetary donations for Calistoga Cares, the local food pantry, will be collected. After the service, join us for fellowship and refreshments will be provided by the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.