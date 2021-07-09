Calistoga cooling center to open Saturday and Sunday during heat wave

Need relief from the heat? The City will be opening a cooling center from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. Water will be available.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are due to hit 100 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Temperatures are predicted to dip back into the double digits starting Monday, at 92 degrees, and Tuesday will be cooler still at about 80 degrees.