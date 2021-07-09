 Skip to main content
Calistoga cooling center to open Saturday and Sunday during heat wave

Need relief from the heat? The City will be opening a cooling center from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. Water will be available. 

Necesitas alivio del calor? La Ciudad de Calistoga abrirá un centro de enfriamiento en el Centro Comunitario de 12 p.m. a 6 p.m. los días 10 y 11 de julio. Habrá agua disponible.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are due to hit 100 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Temperatures are predicted to dip back into the double digits starting Monday, at 92 degrees, and Tuesday will be cooler still at about 80 degrees. 

World's Ice Is Melting Faster Than Ever, , Say Climate Scientists. Analysis of a new global satellite survey was published Monday in the journal 'Cryosphere.'. According to the analysis, 28 trillion metric tons of the Earth's ice were lost between 1994 and 2017. It’s such a huge amount it’s hard to imagine it, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'. The data amounts to a 65 percent acceleration in the loss of global ice in the mid-1990s. The Northern Hemisphere accounted for the majority of the loss of ice. Ice plays a crucial role in regulating the global climate, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'. Losses will increase the frequency of extreme weather events such as flooding, fires, storm surges and heat waves, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'

