Calistoga council declares support of Pride Month, will fly Rainbow Flag

The City of Calistoga will again this year show its support for the LGBT community by flying the Rainbow Flag from June 15 – 18, and the Transgender Flag from June 18 – 22. In support of requests from LGBTQ Connection Napa & Sonoma Counties, the City Council also proclaimed June as Pride Month, at a May 19 meeting.

“Especially with people stuck at home, and the extra stress right now, this symbol means something more than ever to the community,” said Ian Stanley, program director for LGBTQ Connections Napa & Sonoma Counties, via Zoom at the meeting.

Historically, Calistoga was the first city in the county to fly the Rainbow flag. In 2014, the Council established a policy on flying governmental and non-governmental flags on City property, which allows the Mayor to request the display of non-governmental flags on the City’s ceremonial flagpole in conjunction with proclamations by the City Council. This year, as in previous years, Mayor Chris Canning made just such a request.