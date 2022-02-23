Calistoga Councilmember Gift details personal struggles, wants others to learn from her experience

Four weeks after she tried to take her own life, 17 days after her husband filed for divorce and one week after she was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of a domestic restraining order, Lisa Gift sat in her room in a Sonoma County hotel and tried to make sense of what was happening to her.

"I'm so exhausted and deflated," Gift said over the course of an emotional but candid hourlong interview.

"I'm broken. Like, I'm completely broken."

Gift isn't the first person to find herself swept into the current of a mental health crisis, but her example stands out. She is a standing Calistoga City Council member, and she publicly recounted her ordeal — in extraordinarily candid detail — in a series of Instagram posts on Jan. 23, eight days after her suicide attempt.

She went public with her experience, she said, to help remove the stigma from psychological conditions, and to call attention to what she perceived as inadequate care in the immediate wake of the incident.

Gift joins a growing chorus of people, both ordinary and extraordinary, who have refused to be shamed into staying silent about their mental health struggles and have spoken publicly about them. Recent examples include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka, former NFL player Brandon Marshall and model Chrissy Teigen.

Mental health advocates applaud that openness. But Gift's situation is far from resolved as she wades into legal entanglements, and as she and her family confront the trauma of Jan. 15.

According to Gift, 40, she had never experienced a breakdown like this before. She said it was partly rooted in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gift had a thriving wine marketing business, with six employees. But it declined over a period of months, and she officially moved out of her office Jan. 15. She had become increasingly isolated, she said. Tension crept into her marriage, and she started to drink more wine and other types of alcohol.

"I went from just drinking on the weekends to drinking many days of the week," Gift said.

"It was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna open a bottle of wine for dinner.' And then it was like, 'Oh, well, I'm gonna have a glass of wine before my husband gets home.' Or, 'Oh, I'm gonna start with a glass of wine while I'm making dinner.' It got to be more and more. And the next day, I would feel really down."

Many people have struggled through the health scares, social disruptions and financial strain of the pandemic, said Mary-Frances Walsh, executive director of NAMI Sonoma County, a nonprofit organization that offers support and advocacy for those affected by mental health conditions.

"No doubt there has been an increased expression of depression and anxiety, particularly among young people," she said.

"Because of the lack of social contact. I think for older adults, as well, who have been extremely isolated. But it has affected all ages. This lack of certainty, and when is it going to end?"

Gift had other issues, she said, including a series of four miscarriages and a bout of coronavirus contracted at a family wedding around Christmas. What pushed her over the edge was having to move out of her office when it became clear she couldn't afford the rent. She found herself sobbing uncontrollably at home.

Her husband, Phil, left to return a truck to the winery where he works, just a mile away.

"This is where things get fuzzy," Gift wrote on Instagram.

Phil Gift did not respond to emails and phone calls.

Lisa recalls putting a movie on for her 4-year-old son, locking the front door and sitting in her car in the driveway.

"I remember drinking a whole bottle of wine," Gift wrote on the visually-based social media platform owned by Facebook. "... I don't remember opening or drinking the 2nd bottle of wine or writing a suicide note. I don't remember my sister calling me repeatedly because my husband had called her. What I remembered next was being in an ambulance with a pounding headache."

By pinging her cellphone, Calistoga Police Department officers located her at the terminus of a dead-end road just north of town, according to court documents filed by Phil Gift.

Lisa was candid about details on her attempted method of suicide, which The Press Democrat is not reporting under guidance from mental health professionals.

Her rock-bottom moment became an entry into the mental health system. Gift was kept at the St. Helena Hospital emergency room in Deer Park on a 5150 hold, a provision in the California Welfare and Institutions Code that allows authorities to involuntarily hospitalize someone for a psychiatric evaluation of up to 72 hours.

Gift tested positive for the coronavirus in the ER, leading to her isolation in a room on the psychiatric floor, and prolonging her stay to five nights and six days.

The experience, she said, opened her eyes to deficiencies in the treatment of mental health trauma.

Gift resents being denied access to her prescriptions for Zoloft (she had been taking mild doses since her child's birth 4 1/2 years ago, she said) and thyroid medication. She is also upset that the hospital denied her requests for therapy, and that a doctor changed her hold to a 5250 — meaning she could be detained for up to 14 days — without having met with her in person.

Walsh, the NAMI Sonoma County director, disagrees with Gift on at least one point, arguing there are solid reasons for denying talk therapy during a 5150 commitment.

"Therapy is an involved process that would take more assessment and evaluation," she said. "What they should be doing is wrapping around her to make sure she's in a safe place, that she will not do harm to herself or someone else."

Still, Walsh sees value in someone with Gift's public platform openly discussing these issues.

"For years, we've been used to not talking about it or sharing it," she said.

"We were working with a family that lost a 17-year-old daughter to suicide. The mother said, 'My sister-in-law had breast cancer, and we hear about it all the time. The treatment, the challenges. Yet, our own family does not feel comfortable letting us talk about our daughter.'"

Gift's life since the suicide attempt has been a desperate search for balance. She quit drinking, she said, and immediately began a grueling lineup of therapy sessions in Santa Rosa, some private and some with a group.

It has not been smooth sailing. Shortly after Gift gained her release from the hospital, she was served with a temporary restraining order and a notice to vacate her house immediately.

Locked out of her home and, according to Lisa, with limited access to the Gifts' financial accounts, she couch surfed with friends. For a while, she was staying at a house that practically shared a fence line with her home. She could hear her son's voice on occasion, but could not call out to him.

Gift was able to spend an hour with the boy last week, but mostly has been limited to court-permitted 15-minute FaceTime sessions.

"I'm just so worried about him," she said. "I can't be there. And I love being a mom more than anything in the world."

On Feb. 4, Gift decided she and her husband could come to an understanding with a face-to-face conversation. She knocked on the front door of their house. She had miscalculated.

Phil Gift called the police, and they arrested Lisa for violation of a protection order, sending her deeper into the abyss.

Lisa Gift has missed two city council meetings since her mental breakdown, but she plans to remain in office. She asked Calistoga residents for "permission to serve," and they resoundingly answered yes, she said. She added that many have reached out to her with messages of support and empathy.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said the choice is Gift's.

"This is outside her role and responsibility in her service as a Calistoga City Councilmember. Therefore, the council has no comment to make," Canning said. "Lisa is a fully eligible council member and remains as such. There is nothing that currently prevents her from fulfilling those duties."

It is the second time in five months Calistoga citizens have had to deal with high-profile drama involving active council members. In August, the Napa County District Attorney's office charged Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega with four felony counts of elder abuse. Lopez-Ortega's case is ongoing.

So is Gift's recovery.

First, as mandated by a court order, she will seek help at a women-only mental health and addiction recovery center in Marin County. Her stay is open-ended. It will be at least 30 days, but could be 60 or 90 — whatever it takes to feel grounded, she said.

After initially being resistant to the idea of residential treatment, she has come to accept it.

"I need to go somewhere to work through this grief and loss," Gift said. "I obviously have everything that led me to my attempted suicide. And now I have additional grief and loss that I have to process."

Gift fully understands that not everyone has access to such forms of treatment. That's part of what's bugging her, and why she spoke to The Press Democrat. She has loving family and financial resources. Many people struggling with depression, anxiety and deeper psychological disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder do not.

"Our mental health care system is completely broken," she said.

Walsh believes it's crucial to acknowledge how widespread mental conditions are, and to educate people on how best to approach a friend or relative who is hurting. Somewhere around 45,000 Americans take their own lives every year, she said. And research suggests that for each of those deaths, another 25 have contemplated suicide.

"It's important people know that asking somebody whether they're considering self-harm or killing themselves will never put the idea in their head," Walsh said. "People who attempt suicide have been thinking about it for some time. They're feeling guilty. They're worried about being judged or being rejected.

"And sometimes they're in so much pain, the best thing you can do is ask, 'Are you OK?' And listen."

Editor’s note: Lisa Gift is currently in a Women's Wellness Center and not able to make a comment by phone but responded by email to The Weekly Calistogan on Monday saying, “I am incredibly grateful to be alive and focused on my wellness and recovery, and plan to continue to serve once I return. I value my position on the City Council, and I am dedicated to the city and my role, and I thank our residents for the overwhelming outpouring of support, and the council, mayor and city manager for their understanding and support.”