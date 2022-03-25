Calistoga Councilmember Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case continued to June

The elder abuse case against Calistoga Vice-Mayor and City Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega, also the operator of two senior care facilities, has been continued until June.
In Napa County Superior Court on March 25, Lopez-Ortega's attorney, Douglas Pharr, asked for a continuance as the currently assigned Deputy District Attorney is new to the case and had not yet reviewed the information his office had provided, he said.
Judge Mark Boessenecker set a date of June 14 for a pre-preliminary hearing on June 14 and the preliminary hearing on June 15.
As the operator of Cedars Care senior facility, Lopez-Ortega is charged with four counts of elder abuse, based on allegations that involve two separate incidents that occurred in June and July 2021 at the 10-bed assisted living and residential care facility in Calistoga. Charges allege that facility staff physically abused a resident in their care.
The District Attorney’s Office filed the charges last August, and Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Oritz on Oct. 29 ruled to continue the case until Jan. 21, pending the release of City police and fire department records. The case was then continued to March 25 to allow time for the District Attorney’s office go over a defensive investigation.
Because the charges are a felony offense, if convicted, Lopez-Ortega would not be allowed to continue to serve the city.
