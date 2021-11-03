Calistoga Councilmember Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case to be continued

Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Oritz on Oct. 29 ruled to continue Calistoga City Councilmember and Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case until Jan. 21, pending the release of City police and fire department records.

The City of Calistoga was issued a subpoena from Lopez-Ortega’s defense attorney to release police and fire department records involving responses to several emergency calls to Cedars Home Care facility, regarding a resident who has accused the facility of elder abuse.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The city hesitated to release the records due to missing information in the subpoena and questions about the legality of releasing the documents, a city attorney said at the hearing on Friday.

The records were released to the court Nov. 2.

As the operator of Cedars Care senior facility, Lopez-Ortega has been charged with four counts of elder abuse, based on allegations that involve two separate incidents that occurred in June and July at Cedars Care Home, a 10-bed assisted living, residential care facility in Calistoga.

Lopez-Ortega has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.