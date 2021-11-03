Calistoga Councilmember Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case to be continued

Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Oritz on Oct. 29 ruled to continue Calistoga City Councilmember and Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case until Jan. 21, pending the release of City police and fire department records.
The City of Calistoga was issued a subpoena from Lopez-Ortega’s defense attorney to release police and fire department records involving responses to several emergency calls to Cedars Home Care facility, regarding a resident who has accused the facility of elder abuse.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The city hesitated to release the records due to missing information in the subpoena and questions about the legality of releasing the documents, a city attorney said at the hearing on Friday.
The records were released to the court Nov. 2.
As the operator of Cedars Care senior facility, Lopez-Ortega has been charged with four counts of elder abuse, based on allegations that involve two separate incidents that occurred in June and July at Cedars Care Home, a 10-bed assisted living, residential care facility in Calistoga.
People are also reading…
Lopez-Ortega has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
Napa County's soon-to-be released drought contingency plan looks at dealing with droughts-to-come.
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.