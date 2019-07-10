After more than two years of negotiations, the City of Calistoga and Napa County have come to a tentative agreement for the sale of a portion of the Napa Valley Fairgrounds to the city.
The city and the county will each convene respective hearings Tuesday, Aug. 20, regarding specifics of the purchase. The due diligence period will begin upon formal execution of the purchase and sale agreement. Sale of the property is expected to close by late 2019/early 2020, the city and county said in a joint release.
On Nov. 20, the Calistoga City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 34.3 acres of the 70.6-acre property for $225,000 per acre from the county. The purchase, for about $7.7 million, will include everything except the golf course, which means the city would own the RV park, facilities and buildings, roads, the race track, great lawn area and one single-family house.
Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Gregory said, “I am thrilled that after months of negotiation, we have reached a tentative agreement that will allow Calistoga to preserve the Fairgrounds for public uses for current and future generations. We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the City of Calistoga and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning added, “The City of Calistoga can now move forward with preserving and utilizing the grounds for the greatest benefit to Calistoga. This is a win for the City of Calistoga and its residents.”
As of November, the purchase price did not include renovation of any of the buildings. Because the county would retain ownership of the golf course, things like maintenance of roads and utilities that cross both properties needed to be worked out.
Funds to purchase the fairgrounds property will come from future hotel taxes, and will not jeopardize the city’s current financial situation, Canning said in November.