Calistoga couple 'fire-proofs' their Diamond Mountain home

Get rid of the gorilla hair mulch, cut down dry grasses, trim lower branches off trees, and if new technology is your thing, hire a consultant to fly a drone over your property to get a bird's-eye view of potential fire hazards.
Homeowners can go high and low to protect their homes against fire — and that means from the top of the roof down to the ground, and they can employ high and low technology.
Bill and Dawnine Dyer hired a company to do a full evaluation of their Diamond Mountain property after a close call with fire in 2020 to help them prepare for future fires.
“Our driveway was the edge of the Glass fire. Everything above us burned,” said Bill Dyer.
Their home is made of rammed earth, making it mostly fire-resistant, but there are some areas where wood comes in contact with the ground and could be an ignition point. The house is surrounded by trees and other vegetation small and large.
Through Dawnine’s work as a member of the Diamond Mountain Fire Safe Council she learned of a start-up company, Firemaps, which the couple hired to provide a home hardening evaluation.
Firemaps visited the property at least three times conducting in-person inspections and used a drone to create a 3D map of their home, outbuildings and land. They compiled the information and developed a list of action items to help make the property more defensible against wildfire.
Simply walking around a home and property with a trained fire prevention professional can also provide a homeowner with tactics that range from easy and quick fixes to upgrades to house vents and gutter guards.
Noel Murphy did just that with Jeff Lemelin at his property just a couple weeks before the Glass Fire erupted. Murphy had just purchased the home located in the Mark West Springs area and implemented some of Lemelin’s suggestions right away, he said, including purchasing a pool pump to be able to use that water in fighting a fire.
Lemelin is a full-time paid fire captain in Novato, a volunteer firefighter for the Mountain Volunteer Fire District near where he lives in Calistoga. He also is a wildfire mitigation specialist for Firebrand Safety Systems, another company that provides solutions to home and business owners looking to safeguard their property.
The Dyers and Murphy each removed a lot of flammable vegetation and focused on the first five feet or so around their homes to make them as ignition resistant as possible. Those five feet fall in “Zone 1” of a 30-foot defensible space as recommended by Cal Fire, and Lemelin said they “are the most important.”
When beginning a home evaluation, he starts from the top and works his way down because the roof is where a lot of fires will start caused by flying embers. Lemelin — who got his interest and start in firefighting when he was 16 and living in the Oakland area, helping fight the 1991 fires there — said a lot of homes are lost to fires because of things such as flammable bushes located too close to a home or outdoor furniture that combusts easily or improper defensible space.
General maintenance is also a preventive, he said, doing such things as making sure paint is in good condition and that there is no dry rot; keep debris off wood decks and from between the slats and underneath; and attach non-combustible grates between the deck and the house.
The Dyers installed concrete and gravel pathways up to their home continuing the gravel around the house with new “firewise” landscaping. Similarly, Murphy said he removed at least five trees, raised the canopy of trees and eliminated plants that pose the most risk.
“Everything will burn at a certain point,” Lemelin said. But plants such as “juniper, and Italian cypress that all the wineries love, are like a catcher’s mitt for fire.”
Bill Dyer said the vegetation removal work turned the area immediately around their home from forest to “park-like," but vegetation work at some homes, such as his, will be ongoing. Grass will regrow and dry out again, small bushes and trees will pop up in the wrong spots and need to be cleared.
Some of the other home hardening work will be long-lasting, such as installing gutter guards that won’t allow leaves, pine needles and other flammable debris to collect. Dyer installed a gutter guard on one of their outbuildings with a metal covering that covers most of the gutter. A sloped rounded edge leads water off the roof and into the gutter through an opening slender enough that leaves cannot sneak in.
The outbuildings that are wood-sided will be covered with a decorative galvanized metal siding. Where the siding won’t work, such as on the segmented garage door, they will paint with a fire-retardant protection. Because it is nearly impossible to keep debris from settling next to a structure, where there is contact between wood on a structure and the ground where debris gathers, the metal siding is a good preventive to avoid ignition caused by debris or radiant heat.
Roof vents are a point of entry for embers that can travel long distances, Lemelin said, but there are new products that can protect a home from allowing embers in. One such product is Vulcan Vents, which use an intumescent coated honeycomb technology that expands if exposed to extreme heat, preventing entry of flame or embers.
Homeowners may not be able to conquer in one season all that needs to be done to harden their homes, but every little bit helps, Lemelin said.
There are a lot of variables for why the state is seeing more wildfires, but he said “over the last 10 years the fire behavior we deal with now is much more extreme.”
For tips and suggestions on creating defensible space and home hardening, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire.