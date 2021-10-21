Calistoga couple 'fire-proofs' their Diamond Mountain home

Some of the other home hardening work will be long-lasting, such as installing gutter guards that won’t allow leaves, pine needles and other flammable debris to collect. Dyer installed a gutter guard on one of their outbuildings with a metal covering that covers most of the gutter. A sloped rounded edge leads water off the roof and into the gutter through an opening slender enough that leaves cannot sneak in.

The outbuildings that are wood-sided will be covered with a decorative galvanized metal siding. Where the siding won’t work, such as on the segmented garage door, they will paint with a fire-retardant protection. Because it is nearly impossible to keep debris from settling next to a structure, where there is contact between wood on a structure and the ground where debris gathers, the metal siding is a good preventive to avoid ignition caused by debris or radiant heat.

Roof vents are a point of entry for embers that can travel long distances, Lemelin said, but there are new products that can protect a home from allowing embers in. One such product is Vulcan Vents, which use an intumescent coated honeycomb technology that expands if exposed to extreme heat, preventing entry of flame or embers.

Homeowners may not be able to conquer in one season all that needs to be done to harden their homes, but every little bit helps, Lemelin said.