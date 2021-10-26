 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga COVID-19 cases rise by 12, despite overall Napa County drop

Calistoga COVID-19 cases rise by 12, despite overall Napa County drop

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

While the rest of the county is on a downward trend, cases of COVID-19 in Calistoga rose by 12 over the week, to a cumulative total of 543.

For the past number of weeks, the numbers for Calistoga had been inching up by only a few.

"A number of the cases reported in Calistoga last week were linked to the same household. This is an important reminder that the Delta variant is highly contagious and our best protection is to get vaccinated," said Leah Greenbaum, the county’s Emergency Services Coordinator.

On Monday afternoon, Napa County reported another decrease in new infections on the whole, over the Friday-to-Monday weekend, with  coronavirus cases reaching their lowest point in three months. 

Positive tests for COVID-19 totaled 24 during the weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported on its informational website. That number compares with 41 new cases Oct. 15-18 and 50 cases Oct. 8-11.

The latest one-week total of new cases was 98 for the week ending Thursday, down 24% from the week before and the first case count to drop into double digits since early July. COVID-19 cases in Napa County had increased to a peak of 324 Aug. 13-19 with the spread of a more contagious Delta variant of the virus before gradually receding during the late summer and into the fall.

Ten people were hospitalized in Napa County as of Monday due to the virus, and 16% of local intensive-care beds were available.

Sixty-eight percent of all Napa County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 85% of eligible residents — people 12 and older — receiving full doses of vaccine, according to the county.

Howard Yune contributed to this story. 

The countdown is almost on for children to get vaccinated.  The White House says kids aged 5-11 are weeks away from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots could be shipped as soon as November 2 and children will be able to get the jab at the pediatricians office, their pharmacy and possibly their school.  RJ Proy says hes getting his six year old vaccinated as soon as its possible after a recent COVID scare. Proy says his son - who was four when the pandemic began - needs to learn a life that's not under the shadow of this virus.  I'm going to be more comfortable taking him places, just going out and experiencing things with him when I know he, my wife and I area all vaccinated," Proy said.But not all parents feel that way. Many are still gun shy. Some say theres still more research that needs to be done before they make a final decision. The administration is banking on parents to come around - if they have not yet already. Theyve already ordered 65 million doses and signed up more than 25,000 providers to administer the vaccine.  For now though, there wont be a requirement in most places for kids to get the jab. California is the only state to mandate vaccines in children for school. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he has no plans to do that during the remainder of his time in office. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News