Calistoga COVID-19 cases rise by 12, despite overall Napa County drop

While the rest of the county is on a downward trend, cases of COVID-19 in Calistoga rose by 12 over the week, to a cumulative total of 543.

For the past number of weeks, the numbers for Calistoga had been inching up by only a few.

"A number of the cases reported in Calistoga last week were linked to the same household. This is an important reminder that the Delta variant is highly contagious and our best protection is to get vaccinated," said Leah Greenbaum, the county’s Emergency Services Coordinator.

On Monday afternoon, Napa County reported another decrease in new infections on the whole, over the Friday-to-Monday weekend, with coronavirus cases reaching their lowest point in three months.

Positive tests for COVID-19 totaled 24 during the weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported on its informational website. That number compares with 41 new cases Oct. 15-18 and 50 cases Oct. 8-11.